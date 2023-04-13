Harper working out at 1B to hasten return from surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper is working out at first base in an attempt to speed his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Harper, usually an outfielder, approached Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski with the idea, The Athletic reported. Manager Rob Thomson expects the 30-year-old to work out daily at first base, usually with infield coach Bobby Dickerson. Harper has two big league appearances at first base in 11 seasons, the last in 2021. Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and Philadelphia projects him returning at first as a designated hitter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.