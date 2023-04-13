Hovland leads RBC Heritage; Masters champ Rahm struggles

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Viktor Hovland shot a 7-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage. Masters champion Jon Rahm was eight shots back after a frustrating 1-over 72 and acknowledged the fatigue from his win at Augusta National affected him. Hovland also shared the first-round lead at the Masters and finished tied for seventh. He led Brian Harman by one shot at Harbour Town. Aaron Rai and Jimmy Walker were also 6 under but did not finish their rounds before darkness halted play. The RBC Heritage is a designated event on the PGA Tour this year, giving it a $20 million purse and a strong field.

