Josh Smith gets shot at short with Rangers’ Seager sidelined

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Smith is getting his shot at shortstop. That’s because Texas Rangers star Corey Seager is sidelined by a hamstring injury for at least four weeks. Smith will be the primary option to replace the three-time All-Star. Smith came in a trade with the New York Yankees almost two years. The Rangers have since been trying to find a place on the field for him. Smith started five of the first 10 games in left field this season. Ezequiel Durán also will see time at short while Seager is out.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.