Kempe’s hat trick sends 3rd-place Kings past NHL-worst Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Kempe had three goals and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings clinched third place in the Pacific Division on Thursday night with a 5-3 victory over Anaheim. The Ducks will have the best odds in an important draft lottery after finishing with the NHL’s worst record. Captain Anze Kopitar scored a first-period goal that made him Los Angeles’ leading scorer for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons. Anaheim will have a 25.5% chance to win the right to select Connor Bedard, the Regina Pats center widely considered the best prospect in hockey since Connor McDavid.

