Khris Middleton practices fully, Bucks gear up for playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton practiced fully Thursday as the three-time All-Star works his way back from a sore right knee and prepares for the playoffs. Middleton hasn’t played since the injury caused him to exit an April 5 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Budenholzer also says guards Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton practiced on a limited basis as they both recover from sprained right ankles. Allen missed the Bucks’ final four regular-season games and Connaughton was out the last three. The Bucks open their first-round series Sunday against either the Bulls or the Miami Heat.

