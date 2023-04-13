LSU, Florida advance to team finals at NCAA gymnastics

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Florida women’s gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA championship round for the third straight year after getting a lift from the return of star Trinity Thomas. Florida’s Southeastern Conference counterpart LSU posted the top score of 197.4750 during the first session of the NCAA semifinals on Thursday. The Gators (197.4000) finished ahead of California (196.9125) and Denver (196.5000) for a chance at their first national title since winning three straight from 2013-15. LSU looks for its first title in program history. Thomas, the reigning NCAA all-around champion, competed for the first time since suffering a lower leg injury in her floor routine in the regional on March 31.

