Magic Johnson delivers another assist in Commanders purchase

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magic Johnson has racked up another victory and dished out another big assist in his post-basketball career as a prolific sports team owner. The Los Angeles Lakers great is part of the ownership group that reached an agreement in principle Thursday to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Johnson is the famous face out in front of the Commanders group, which gets most of its financial backing from billionaire Josh Harris. It’s a familiar role for Johnson, who also owns minority stakes in baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

