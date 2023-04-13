Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:52 PM

Magic Johnson delivers another assist in Commanders purchase

KTVZ

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magic Johnson has racked up another victory and dished out another big assist in his post-basketball career as a prolific sports team owner. The Los Angeles Lakers great is part of the ownership group that reached an agreement in principle Thursday to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Johnson is the famous face out in front of the Commanders group, which gets most of its financial backing from billionaire Josh Harris. It’s a familiar role for Johnson, who also owns minority stakes in baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content