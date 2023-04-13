Mané incident adds new twist to Bayern’s season of drama

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Suspending Sadio Mané for “misconduct” adds to the upheaval at Bayern Munich ahead of crucial games for the German champion as it tries to salvage a season which has quickly become a disappointment. The club announced Thursday that the Senegal forward will play no part in Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim and will be fined. The move follows reports in German media that he struck teammate Leroy Sané following Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Manchester City. It’s the latest twist in months of drama as German fans and media revive the “FC Hollywood” nickname that Bayern had back in the 1990s for its off-field antics.

