Myers helps Reds win 6-2 over Phillies, who drop to 4-9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Wil Myers hit a pair of run-scoring singles and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 after after getting swept in a three-game series at Atlanta. Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Jose Barrero drove in runs for the Reds, who had lost six of seven after a 3-1 start — the last four all by one run. Kyle Schwarber became the first left-handed batter to hit a home run off Nick Lodolo, a left-hander in his second major league season. The defending National League champions have lost three straight and are 4-9.