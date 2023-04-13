Nets’ starless roster in NBA playoffs with no Durant, Irving

NEW YORK (AP) — When the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving and then Kevin Durant, the drama that had engulfed the team went with them — along with any realistic title hopes for this season. Not that all hope is lost. Yes, teams that win rings almost always have superstars, and the Nets no longer do. Not after dealing Irving to Dallas, then days later sending Durant to the Suns. But with the duo, Brooklyn didn’t win even one playoff game last season. So maybe the Nets can do better without them when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

