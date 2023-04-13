Oilers close with 9th straight win, 5-2 over Sharks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mattias Janmark scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers closed the regular season with a franchise-record ninth straight victory, 5-2 over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard and Evander Kane also scored and Stuart Skinner made 27 saves. The Oilers were 14-0-1 in their last 15 to finish 50-23-9. They moved into first place in the Western Conference, awaiting the esult of the Vegas-Seattle game. Noah Gregor and Steven Lorentz scored for San Jose. They lost their last six to finish 22-44-16.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.