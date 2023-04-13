Once-fired NHL coaches thrive with new playoff-bound teams
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four men got on the NHL coaching carousel in the offseason and have all landed in the playoffs with their new teams. Bruce Cassidy had taken Boston to the playoffs all six seasons as coach. But a week after he was fired by the Bruins in June, he had a deal to coach the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas’ former coach Pete DeBoer has the Dallas Stars in the playoffs. DeBoer took over for Rick Bowness, who went to Winnipeg and took the Jets to the final Western Conference playoff spot. And Cassidy’s replacement in Boston, Jim Montgomery, has overseen a historic year for the Bruins.