Parssinen’s OT goal lifts Predators over Wild 4-3
JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuso Parssinen scored at 2:44 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Mark Jankowski, Kiefer Sherwood and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 21 saves. Frederick Gaudreau scored twice and Nic Petan also scored for the Wild. Gustav Nyquist had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves. In overtime, Parssinen skated through the slot and lifted a between-the-legs shot over Gustavsson’s shoulder for the game-winner.