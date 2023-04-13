Point gets 50th, 51st goals, Lightning beat Red Wings 5-0

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Brayden Point scored his 50th and 51st goals, backup Brian Elliott made 32 saves,and the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. It was the regular-season finale for both teams. Point joined Steven Stamkos and Vincent Lecavalier as the only Lightnning players to reach the 50-goal mark. Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel and Michael Eyssimont also scored for the playoff-bound Lightning. The Red Wings, despite ending the season 0-4-1, finished with their most points since their last playoff team in 2015-16.

