Rattler’s return, new OC bring hope to Gamecocks offense

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler got the right answers from receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells and new Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. That’s why he’s sticking around for another season. Rattler thought hard about going to the NFL, especially after the regular season ended with a pair of unexpected top-10 victories over Tennessee and Clemson. Rattler believes he and Wells can make more of mark in the Southeastern Conference next season. The Gamecocks conclude spring drills with their Garnet-and-Black game on Saturday night.

