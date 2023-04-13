Rutschman homers in 9th to lift Orioles past Athletics 8-7

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Trevor May, and the Baltimore Orioles also got a long ball from Ryan Mountcastle in an 8-7 victory over the struggling Oakland Athletics. Mountcastle’s sixth home run — including four in this four-game series — sparked a four-run third inning that provided Baltimore with a 7-4 lead. Oakland eventually pulled even behind Brent Rooker, who homered twice and drove in five runs. In the ninth, Rutschman drilled the second pitch from May (2-1) into the center-field seats to end it.

