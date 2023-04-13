Skoronski stands apart in NFL draft class of legacy players

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Peter Skoronski looks like a custom-built NFL offensive lineman. He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 313 pounds and has 10-inch hands. He earned all-Big Ten honors three straight years at Northwestern. He was named the league’s top lineman last season. Yet he might not even be the best player in his football-playing family. That honor still belongs to his grandfather, Bob, the the offensive captain of Vince Lombardi’s five NFL championship teams. And in a draft class of family ties that run from Joey Porter Jr. to the Ojulari brothers, Skoronski and his stories stand apart.

