Stars win 6th in a row over Blues then wait on Central title

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie center Wyatt Johnston scored his 24th goal and the Dallas Stars ended their regular season with a 1-0 victory over St. Louis on Thursday night. The Stars won their sixth game in a row and then had to wait another day to see if they would win the Central Division title. Dallas finished with 108 points, one ahead of Colorado for the division lead. The Avalanche won their home finale Thursday, and still have another game Friday night at Nashville. The 19-year-old Johnston knocked the rebound past Jordan Binnington 3:45 into the third period. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had 25 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

