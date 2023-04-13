Tigers’ Báez removed from game after baserunning gaffe
TORONTO (AP) — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays after apparently forgetting how many outs there were and running into a double play. Facing Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt, Báez doubled off the left field wall with one out in the second inning. It was Báez’s first extra base-hit of the season, but he didn’t run hard out of the box, apparently thinking he had homered. Báez broke for third and rounded the base on Akil Baddo’s liner to center, and was easily doubled off to end the inning.