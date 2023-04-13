Toews, Blackhawks lose 5-4 to Flyers in finale
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored in his final game with the Chicago Blackhawks, but Ivan Provorov scored 3:09 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory in the season finale for each team. Toews won three Stanley Cup titles in 15 seasons with Chicago, but general manager Kyle Davidson announced earlier in the day that the team would not re-sign its longtime captain. Toews turns 35 on April 29, and the lowly Blackhawks are rebuilding. Toews had a chance to win the game in overtime, but he was denied by Felix Sandstrom on a breakaway with about 2:15 remaining. Provorov then closed it out for Philadelphia, beating Alex Stalock for his sixth goal of the season.