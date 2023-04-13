Twins put Farmer on injured list after hit in face by pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list. The move was made the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch by White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito on Wednesday. Farmer needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip. The Twins already had four regular position players on the injured list. Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92-mph fastball that got away from Giolito.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.