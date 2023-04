BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany 3-0 in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals. Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy each scored a goal as the Americans booked a spot in the semifinal. German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves. Czechia’s Katerina Mrazova had two points, including the game-winning goal, in her team’s 2-1 win over Finland.

