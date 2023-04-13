Villanova hires Quinnipiac coach Dunleavy for new GM job

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Villanova has hired former player Baker Dunleavy away from his job as coach at Quinnipiac to a new position as general manager of basketball for the Wildcats. Dunleavy coached the Bobcats for six seasons after spending seven seasons as an assistant at Villanova, where he also played. The 40-year-old was 86-93 at Quinnipiac, including 20-12 this past season, just the fourth 20-win campaign in program history. Dunleavy’s new job involves assisting Villanova’s men’s and women’s teams with name, image and likeness issues, the transfer portal, marketing and fundraising.

