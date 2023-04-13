Why is women’s tennis China boycott over Peng Shuai ending?
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
The women’s professional tennis tour is ending its suspension of tournaments in China that was initiated in late 2021 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being. The WTA announced Thursday that it will return to competition in China this season, even though two of its key requests were never met: a chance to meet with Peng, and a thorough, transparent investigation of her sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese government official. Peng is a former tennis player who won doubles titles at Wimbledon and the French Open and reached the singles semifinals at the U.S. Open.