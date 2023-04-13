Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:51 AM

Why is women’s tennis China boycott over Peng Shuai ending?

KTVZ

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

The women’s professional tennis tour is ending its suspension of tournaments in China that was initiated in late 2021 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being. The WTA announced Thursday that it will return to competition in China this season, even though two of its key requests were never met: a chance to meet with Peng, and a thorough, transparent investigation of her sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese government official. Peng is a former tennis player who won doubles titles at Wimbledon and the French Open and reached the singles semifinals at the U.S. Open.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content