Williams back with Padres, won’t coach for at least 4 weeks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams already had baseball on his mind when the anesthesia was wearing off following colon cancer surgery two weeks ago. He asked what time batting practice was and said he needed to get to Petco Park to hit grounders to first baseman Jake Cronenworth. Williams won’t be hitting fungoes or coaching third base for at least four weeks while he continues to heal. But he’s back with the Padres and will watch games from the dugout. He has a follow-up appointment with his surgeon on Friday and hopes to be cleared to travel before the Padres’ next trip.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.