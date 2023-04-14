Aaron Rai takes 1st-round lead at rain-delayed RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — England’s Aaron Rai had birdies on two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the rain-delayed RBC Heritage on Friday. Rai was among six golfers who didn’t complete the opening round Thursday due to nearly 90-minute stoppage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. When Rai returned, he made birdies on the 16th and 18th holes for an 8-under 63 and one-shot edge over Viktor Hovland. Two strokes behind at 65 were Brian Harman and Jimmy Walker. Masters champion Jon Rahm finished eight strokes off the lead after his 72. Rahm will be back on the course later this morning, trying to get back in contention.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.