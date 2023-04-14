Archie Bradley agrees to minor league contract with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow. The 30-year-old right-hander would get a $1 million base salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster. Bradley was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA last year in 21 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels, striking out 15 and walking seven in 18 2/3 innings. He broke a bone in his elbow on June 26 when he slipped and fell during a brawl with Seattle.

