Capitals, coach Laviolette part ways after missing playoffs

The Washington Capitals and coach Peter Laviolette have decided to part ways after the team missed the playoffs. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the decision following the end of the organization’s eight-year postseason streak. He described it as a mutual parting. Laviolette coached the Capitals for the past three seasons and his contract was expiring. The Capitals reached the playoffs in each of the first two before losing in the first round. Washington will now search for the eighth coach of Alex Ovechkin’s NHL career. He is 73 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record. Ovechkin turns 38 in September and has three years remaining on his contract.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.