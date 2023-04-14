Clemson looks to new coordinator Riley to fire up offense

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley isn’t looking for Clemson to do a lot of things on offense. He’s more interested in getting his guys to do a few things exceptionally well. Riley joined the Tigers in January right after helping TCU play for a national title as its offensive coordinator. Riley has quickly put his mark on Clemson’s offense this spring. The Tigers end their spring workouts with their annual Orange-and-White game on Saturday. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik says he likes the repetition and simplicity of Riley’s approach.

