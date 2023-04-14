Correa rallies Twins over Yank 4-3, overcomes Volpe’s 1st HR

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game and hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning off Clay Holmes as the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the New York Yankees 4-3. Correa homered in the sixth off Nestor Cortes and helped the Twins overcome a 3-2 deficit in the eighth, dealing the Yankees their first consecutive losses this season. After winning its first four series, New York can at best get a four-game splot. Anthony Volpe led off with his first big league homer and Aaron Judge hit his fifth of the season on the next pitch.

