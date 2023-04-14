Cubs topple Dodgers 8-2 in Bellinger’s return to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yan Gomes homered twice, Ian Happ had four hits and three RBIs, Cody Bellinger scored in his return to Los Angeles and the Chicago Cubs beat the Dodgers 8-2 on Friday night. Justin Steele (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings. He has given up just three runs in 19 innings this season. The Cubs have won three of four. Chris Taylor and Max Muncy homered for Los Angeles, and Noah Syndergaard (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. The Dodgers have lost five of seven. The Cubs tagged Syndergaard for one run in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings.

