Dallas Eakins won’t return to Anaheim Ducks after 4 seasons

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Head coach Dallas Eakins will not return to the Anaheim Ducks after four consecutive losing seasons. One day after Anaheim finished in last place in the overall NHL standings at 23-47-12, general manager Pat Verbeek said Eakins won’t be back to continue the team’s rebuilding process. Eakins’ contract expired at the end of this season, and the Ducks will not renew it. Eakins went 100-147-44 with the Ducks, who promoted him from his job as the head coach of their AHL affiliate in San Diego in 2019.

