Ex-Wisconsin QB Mertz finding his footing at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Graham Mertz has made his unofficial debut for Florida. It was an up and down performance in the team’s annual spring game, in which the former Wisconsin starter completed 18 of 29 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He was “sacked” five times in the controlled scrimmage, and his lack of arm strength was evident with every deep ball. The Gators are counting on Mertz’s accuracy and experience to offset what he lacks. He says “it’s just the start.”

