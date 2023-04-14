Skip to Content
García homers, Lowe has 3 RBIs as Rangers down Astros 6-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer and Nathaniel Lowe added three RBIs to give the Texas Rangers a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros Friday night. García’s home run made it 3-0 in the third and Lowe drove in two runs with a single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-1. Yordan Alvarez and Martín Maldonado both hit solo home runs for the Astros, but they struggled to do much else offensively, going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. It was the first game between the Rangers and Astros this season, renewing an old National League rivalry between Bruce Bochy, who is in his first season as the Texas manager, and Houston skipper Dusty Baker.

