Juventus stadium ban for racist chants at Lukaku suspended

ROME (AP) — A partial stadium ban imposed on Juventus for racist chants directed toward Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been suspended. The Italian soccer federation made the decision Ffollowing an appeal to the penalty issued by the Serie A judge. It means that Juventus will be permitted to have a full stadium for its next home game in the league against runaway leader Napoli on April 23. Juventus has been ordered to close part of the southern end of the Allianz Stadium. The ban had stemmed from incidents during the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals last week.

