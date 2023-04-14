Lottery could alter offseason plans for NHL’s worst teams

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ping-pong ball could have a ripple effect beyond the Chicago Blackhawks, the Anaheim Ducks, the Columbus Blue Jackets or another lucky NHL team that’s looking to turn a dismal season into a blue-chip player. High-scoring forward Connor Bedard is the top prize as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect. University of Michigan star Adam Fantilli would be quite a return for whichever team gets the No. 2 pick. Matvei Michkov and Leo Carlsson also are expected to go in the top five. The lottery takes place on May 8.

