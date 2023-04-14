MacKinnon scores 3, Avs beat Predators 4-3 to win Central
JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 to win the Central Division title. Devon Toews also scored and had an assist and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves for Colorado, which finished a point ahead of Dallas in the division. Mikko Rantanen had two assists. Kiefer Sherwood scored twice, Luke Evangelista added one and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Predators.