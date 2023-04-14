Man United defender Lisandro Martinez out for season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot. The Premier League club says fellow center back Raphael Varane is also set to be out for “a few weeks,” leaving the team without two of its top defenders for a crucial stretch of the campaign. Martinez and Varane were both injured during Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

