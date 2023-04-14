McLaren’s start in IndyCar a boost for slumping F1 team

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The head of McLaren Racing made his first appearance at an IndyCar race this season and started Friday by unveiling a special livery series for the Indianapolis 500. Then the head of McLaren’s multi-series global motorsports program hustled across the paddock at the Grand Prix of Long Beach to drive a 1980 Williams FW07 in preparation for this weekend’s Historic F1 Challenge race. Back and forth all weekend — from car to car, meeting to meeting — as Brown utilized an off weekend in Formula One to check in on his IndyCar program. He was with the McLaren F1 team during IndyCar’s first two races of the season, both nearly won by Pato O’Ward.

