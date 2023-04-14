Memphis signee Mikey Williams arrested in March shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams has been arrested in San Diego County in relation to a March shooting. The 18-year-old is a top recruit in the 2023 class. San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Gavin Lanning says Williams was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of assault with a firearm and released after paying a $50,000 bond Friday. Police say a vehicle was shot at on March 27 but nobody was injured. It wasn’t immediately known whether Williams has an attorney.

