Michigan St wraps up drills hoping to spring forward

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker hopes he doesn’t have this long of an offseason ever again. The Spartans fell short of being eligible for a bowl last year in a fall marred by a melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel and were humbled. The previous year, Michigan State won 11 games. Tucker will wrap up spring practice on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, where fans will watch a 15-period practice that will include first-string offensive players scrimmaging against the team’s top defense.

