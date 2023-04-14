Nadal to also miss Barcelona Open with nagging hip injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal says that he will miss the Barcelona Open after not recovering from a nagging hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January with a left hip flexor injury suffered in the Australian Open. That knocked him out of the Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo tournaments also. Nadal says in a message posted on Twitter that “I still don’t feel prepared.” The 36-year-old Nadal has won the Barcelona Open a record 12 times. His last victory came in 2021.

