NBA Playoffs: LeBron, Curry, MVP candidates open title chase

LeBron James and Stephen Curry start their run at NBA championship No. 5 this weekend, with the logjam of MVP candidates and the 14 other teams starting the marathon title chase. There are four games on Saturday, four more on Sunday, as the two-month push toward an NBA title begins. And one of the most anticipated first-round matchups will have Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns taking on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

By The Associated Press

