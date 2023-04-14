NFL players get chance to show media skills during workshop

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was one of 25 current and former players who participated last week in the league’s Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which used to be known as the Broadcast Bootcamp. This was the second year the workshop was held at the NFL Media headquarters, which opened in 2021 and is a 30-yard pass from SoFi Stadium. It was the 16th time overall. The three-day session allows participants to call a game on radio or television and work in the studio as an analyst. Nine of last year’s 24 participants worked in some media capacity.

