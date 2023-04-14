Skip to Content
NHL playoffs full of NYC teams: Rangers, Islanders, Devils

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

All three New York-area NHL teams are in the playoffs for the first time since 2007. It’s just the fourth time in league history the Rangers, Islanders and New Jersey Devils all made it in the same year. It’s going to be a busy spring at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, sparkling new UBS Arena at Belmont Park and Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. And it starts with the Rangers and Devils facing off in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Older teams in the East are falling off this season, so it could be the start of a new era of New York-area hockey supremacy.

