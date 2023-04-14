Nick Maton hits 3-run HR in 11th, Tigers beat Giants 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Maton hit a three-run homer in the 11th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Lamonte Wade Jr. gave the Giants a 5-4 lead in the top of the inning with an RBI single, and Camilo Doval (0-2) struck out two batters with runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning. Maton, though, hit a 3-0 pitch into the right-field stands to end it. Javier Baez, who was pulled from Detroit’s 3-1 win in Toronto for a pair of baserunning mistakes and entered the game hitting .122, singled, doubled and walked twice. Thairo Estrada reached base four times for the Giants, including a homer and a double.

