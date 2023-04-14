Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burke after missing playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired general manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor after the club failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. The decision came after a disappointing season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11. The Penguins finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports. Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry and company chairman Tom Werner said in a joint statement that “the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership.”

