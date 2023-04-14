White Sox place 3B Yoán Moncada on 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured list and reinstated outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the IL. Moncada is dealing with lower back soreness. The IL move was made retroactive to Tuesday. The White Sox also recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte before the opener of a three-game series against Baltimore. Right-hander Jesse Scholtens was optioned to the team’s top farm club, and reliever Matt Foster was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Nick Solak was claimed off waivers from Seattle and optioned to Charlotte.

