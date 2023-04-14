Wild plan to ride ‘Gus Bus’ and Fleury in true goalie tandem

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild brought back Marc-Andre Fleury and traded Cam Talbot for Filip Gustavsson last summer to make the Fleury their primary goalie. Gustavsson was the 24-year-old project who was supposed to spend the season learning from the 19-season veteran Fleury. Now the Wild are entering the playoffs with a true tandem in the net because Gustavsson has been so good. He’s third in goals against average and second in save percentage among NHL goalies this season who played in more than 25 games. Gustavsson got 37 starts for the most by the secondary goalie of all 16 playoff teams.

