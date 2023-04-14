Wolves go big to beat Thunder in play-in game, get 8th seed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota into the playoffs. The Timberwolves muscled and hustled their way past the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 to finish the play-in tournament. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return from exile for swinging at teammate Kyle Anderson. The Wolves seized the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a near-perfect performance. The Wolves had a 58-30 advantage in points in the paint. They will face No. 1 seed Denver in the first round. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points.

